Aug. 22, 1951 - Oct. 1, 2022

LOWELL, IN - Donald R. "Donnie" Kemling, age 71, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Surviving to mourn his passing are his wife of 33 years, Lisa; his children: Mike Kemling, Jenni Kemling, Alli (Andrew) Monix; his most beloved grandchildren: Kaden Kemling, Sophia Dougherty and Malia Monix. Donald is also survived by two sisters: Debbie Lynch of Valparaiso and Donna Swyers of Florida; and his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents: Wayne and Jennie Kemling; parents-in-law: John and Betty Smith; brother-in-law, Dan Lynch and his granddaughter, Kinsley Rae Monix.

Donald was born in Gary, IN to the late Marvin Wayne and Jennie Kemling. He was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1969. Donald married the love of his life, Lisa Smith, on August 12, 1989 and they began their family in Lowell. He was a loving husband and the "best girl" dad ever.

Donnie worked for and retired from LTV Steel and Consolidated Fabrication with over 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Donnie was a very funny man who'd always pull practical jokes and had a wealth of useless information to share with anybody. He was a big Chicago sports enthusiast and as such his family requests that everybody come in their favorite Chicago outfits.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 7, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of Celebration of Life at 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Donald's name to Haven Hospice, 1114 S. Halleck, DeMotte, IN 46310.

Visit Donald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.