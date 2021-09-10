Donald R. Hamilton

May 13, 1945 - Sept. 5, 2021

PORTAGE - Donald R. "Don" Hamilton of Portage, Indiana formerly of Calumet Township passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2021.

Don was born May 13, 1945 in Gary and attended Calumet High School where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Cheryl (Harms) who survives on December 3, 1962. Together they shared a "Wonderful Life" of nearly 59 years and raised their three daughters. Still cherishing the wonderful memories are his daughters: Kimberly (Dawayne) Davis, Laticia (Kevin) Roach, Jennifer (late Daniel) Hamilton; his grandchildren: Jessica, Bridget, Megan, Daniel, Donald, Nicholas, Danielle, Dana, Daisha; his great grandchildren: Alyssa, Joey, Jacob, Aaron, Kaitlin, Andrew, Vinny, A.J., Bryson, Gianna; his sister, Carol (Ron) Vargo; his brother, Wayne (Christine) Hamilton and his sister-in-law, Patty (Kip) Spencer.