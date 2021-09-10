Donald R. Hamilton

May 13, 1945 - Sept. 5, 2021
PORTAGE - Donald R. "Don" Hamilton of Portage, Indiana formerly of Calumet Township passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2021.
Don was born May 13, 1945 in Gary and attended Calumet High School where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Cheryl (Harms) who survives on December 3, 1962. Together they shared a "Wonderful Life" of nearly 59 years and raised their three daughters. Still cherishing the wonderful memories are his daughters: Kimberly (Dawayne) Davis, Laticia (Kevin) Roach, Jennifer (late Daniel) Hamilton; his grandchildren: Jessica, Bridget, Megan, Daniel, Donald, Nicholas, Danielle, Dana, Daisha; his great grandchildren: Alyssa, Joey, Jacob, Aaron, Kaitlin, Andrew, Vinny, A.J., Bryson, Gianna; his sister, Carol (Ron) Vargo; his brother, Wayne (Christine) Hamilton and his sister-in-law, Patty (Kip) Spencer.
Don was a 50 year member of Laborers' Local 41 where he was the Business Manager for 18 years, served as president of the Northwestern Indiana Building Trades Council, Vice-President of the Indiana Laborers District Council and Trustee of the Indiana Laborers' Welfare Fund. Don was also a recipient of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award, a member of Griffith Masonic Lodge #735, member of the South Bend Scottish Rite 32 Mason and a member of the Orak Shrine Temple in Michigan City, IN.
Besides the "occasional" outing to the river boat, Don loved his family and family get-togethers, perch fishing and tending to his yard.
Don was preceded in death by his parents: Ora and Mamie (Brown) Hamilton; in-laws: Robert and Margaret (Tokash) Harms; brothers-in-law: Jack Harms and Rick "Uncle Chops" Harms.
Private family services are being entrusted to RENDINA FUNERAL HOME.
At the families request, in lieu of flowers donations to Sharing Meadows (sharefoundation.org) 6001-6437 County Rd. 300E LaPorte, IN 46350, in Don's honor are preferred.