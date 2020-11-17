 Skip to main content
Donald R. Jentsch, Jr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Donald R. Jentsch, Jr., age 50, of DeMotte, Indiana, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on August 28, 1970 to Donald and Sandra (Jones) Jentsch.

Donald worked as a security guard at Notre Dame College.

He is survived by his fiance, Renee Bautista; mother, Sandra Carter; children: Ashley Gildner, Zachary Gildner, Melody Jentsch, Andrew Greenlee; sister, Karen McFarland and half-sisters: Rhonda (Joe) Pressnell, Elaine Halleck, and Donna Jentsch.

Donald was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no public service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.

To share a memory with the Jentsch family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care

