VALPARAISO, IN - Donald R. Kendt was called home to God on Oct. 15, 2022. Born to Harold and Theresa Kendt in 1935 in Gary, IN. Don attended St. John Lutheran grade school and Tolleston High, where he broke state records as a hurdler, was co-captain of the basketball team (with John Landon) and co-valedictorian (with Marcine Landon, néee Paterson). He met Nancy Gregor on Friday, Feb. 13th, 1953, at a Mardi Gras dance neither had initially planned to attend, when he was a senior and she a junior. Later that year he attended Valparaiso University for a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a year later Nancy followed him (her degree was in Home Economics). The two were married in June 1957, and in 1958 he got a job offer from Motorola's Government Electronics Division in Arizona. The Kendts relocated and lived in Scottsdale and then Phoenix, AZ, for more than 40 years, raising a son, Rob, and a daughter, Amy. After moving up in the management ranks at Motorola, Don retired in 1998, and though Nancy died unexpectedly in 2001, he remained in Phoenix until 2013, at which point he moved to Valparaiso, IN, to be close to Amy and her family. Over the years he and his family spent a lot of vacation time in California and Northern Arizona, including Sedona and Flagstaff. He loved to garden, especially roses when they were in bloom, was active at Christ Church Lutheran for nearly five decades, and until Parkinson's slowed him down, was a frequent visitor to his local gym. His family and friends remember him as one of the friendliest, most generous men to walk the earth, with a smile and a kind word for all. He was the proud grandfather of four (Eavan, Curran, Oliver, and Nicholas); and is survived by a brother, Norman Kendt (spouse Sue Kendt); and by his children: Amy Daly (spouse Tim Daly) and Rob Weinert-Kendt (spouse Laura Weinert-Kendt). Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN, with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m.. Chaplain Dean Christiansen officiating. A memorial service is also planned for Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix, AZ, on December 31 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials, in honor of Don, may be made to Parkinson's Foundation via parkinson.org or by mail to 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Miami FL 33131.