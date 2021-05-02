Feb. 16, 1941 - April 24, 2021

HOUSTON, TX - Donald R. Love, lifelong educator and mentor, died in Houston, TX, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Donald was born February 16, 1941 in East Chicago, IN to parents, Wilbur and Mabel Love. He attended East Chicago Washington High School, Eastern Illinois University, DePaul University and Indiana University. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

In 1966, he married Alice Lee Boswell and they had two daughters, Lisa and Tina. He later married Janie Saxton and had one son, Donald Antonio (Tony) and made Houston, TX their home.

Donald spent over three decades in the Gary Community School Corporation. He taught for six years before becoming Assistant Principal and Principal at Emerson High School and Principal at West Side High School. He served as the Assistant Superintendent of schools before retiring from the Gary Community School Corporation. He also served as Principal at Urbana High School in Urbana, Illinois; Director of the Gary Sanitary District; Manager of White River Environmental Partnership in Gary and substitute teacher in the Alief Independent School District in Houston.