Donald R. Meyer Sr.

July 16, 1936 - Aug. 13, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Donald Richard Meyer Sr., age 86, of Schererville, IN, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Donald was born in Chicago, IL on July 16, 1936, to Mary and Walter Meyer; older sister Barbara Hawkins, all deceased.

He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Cogswell. They celebrated 64 years of love, special friendship, laughs and tears. Loving father of Donald Jr. (Susan), Robert (Cynthia), Michelle Ruhnke, Laureen (James) Jones, and Keith. Dear grandpa to Bradley Meyer, Kaitlin Burns, Amanda (Derek) Lanxon, Elizabeth Ruhnke, Jillian (Nicholas) Canete, Brian Meyer, Anne (Phillip) Werner, Kayla, Kyle and Colleen Meyer. Proud GiGiPa to eight great-grandchildren. They made him so happy enjoying his last years with their sweetness. Survived by his sister-in-law Phyllis Cook and three generations of nieces and nephews.

Don served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1954 to 1961 in active duty and the reserves. He was very proud that he served our country. He was a State Farm Insurance agent in Dolton, IL and retired after 41 years.

A special thank you to all the wonderful angels on earth that made our lives so much easier: The staff from the Wound Care Clinic at Munster Community Hospital. Donna, his home care nurse for almost 2 years from Community Home Health Care and the entire staff from Hospice of the Calumet Area. We appreciate each and everyone of you.

Visitation Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Prayer service Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, One Wilhelm Dr. Schererville, IN for a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com