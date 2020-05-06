WANATAH, IN — Donald R. Shireman, 77 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born February 3, 1943, in LaCrosse to the late Lloyd and Pearl (Rosenbaum) Shireman. Don graduated from Wanatah High School in 1961, and made his career as a Shipping Clerk with Merit Steel in Kouts. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Don will be remembered for his easy going personality, and his good sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed.