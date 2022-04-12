Donald R. Speacht, Sr.

Donald R. Speacht, Sr., 97, a resident of rural Jasper County since 1987, passed away on April 9, 2022.

Donald was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania and graduated from Altoona High School in uniform as a United States Army Airborne infantry soldier in 1943. He served in the 11th Airborne Division in the Pacific Theater of World War II. His combat decorations include the Silver Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal. He participated in the raid on Los Banos, Philippines on February 23, 1945 resulting in the liberation of 2147 Allied civilian and and military internees from their Japanese captors. Subsequently, he served as an honor guard during the Japanese surrender ceremony held on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

Don worked in the trades as a ceramic tile setter for over 35 years until his retirement from the Chicago Bricklayers and Tile Setters Union in 1986. After the war, he moved to Chicago, Illinois where he met and married Dorothe (nee Brady) in 1948. They were married for 53 years and raised a son, Donald, Jr. and a daughter, Deborah Liden. Their third child, Darryl, passed away in 1958. Papa's grandchildren are Timothy Liden (Dallas, TX), Bridget Liden (Munster, IN), Scott Liden (Dallas, TX), Shannon McSorley (Charlotte, NC), and Lauren Stone (Winston-Salem, NC). His great-grandchildren are Mitchell Bleck, Jessica Night-Feese, Kendall Liden, Katarina Liden, and twins: Liam and Brady McSorley. His great-great-granddaughters are Lillianna and Liberty Liden.

Those who remember him as a positive role model for all and his favorite saying was "I'll be dipped in Buttermilk" earning him the nickname "Buttermilk". Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S. Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Interment will following immediately after where he will join his wife, Dorothe and their son, Darryl in eternity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Local 21 Scholarship payable to: RE Shepard Scholarship Fund, 660 N. Industrial Drive, Elmhurst, IL 60126.

For more information please call 773/710-5433.