CROWN POINT - Donald R. Starkey, age 93 of Crown Point, passed away on February 11, 2023. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace, Class of 1947, Indiana State, Class of 1957, and received his Master's from Loyola in 1962. Don was a retired teacher, counselor and coach from the Lake Ridge School System with 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked three years as an employment specialist for autistic adults at Inpact. He was a member of Lake County Retired Teachers, Indiana State Teachers Assn., Benedictine Oblate of St. Meinrad Archabbey, Holy Martyrs Parish and a former member of Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Diana Starkey and wife, Mary, and stepson Michael McColly. He is survived by his stepson, George McColly; grandsons: Phillip and Donald McColly; granddaughter, Marcie McColly; sisters-in-law: Grace Maresko and Rita Pappas; many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. Visitation at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Cremation will precede Mass. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com