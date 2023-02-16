CROWN POINT - Donald R. Starkey, age 93 of Crown Point, passed away on February 11, 2023. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace, Class of 1947, Indiana State, Class of 1957, and received his Master's from Loyola in 1962. Don was a retired teacher, counselor and coach from the Lake Ridge School System with 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked three years as an employment specialist for autistic adults at Inpact. He was a member of Lake County Retired Teachers, Indiana State Teachers Assn., Benedictine Oblate of St. Meinrad Archabbey, Holy Martyrs Parish and a former member of Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.