May 24, 1934 - Sept. 22, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Donald Ray Coleman, 88, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022.

A resident of Valparaiso for 46 years and formerly of Hobart and before that Palestine, IL. Don was born May 24, 1934 in Somerset Township, IL to George L. and Gladys (Skaggs) Coleman. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1952 and attended Indiana University, majoring in Business Transportation.

Then Don enlisted in the Navy, serving aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier which made a World Cruise. He was an Aviation Storekeeper First Class.

After leaving the Navy, Don worked at Associates Finance, USS Tin Mill, Midwest Steel, Indiana General, and Arnold Engineering. He started his own company called Magnaslice, Inc., which he sold, and, in the meantime, Don started International Magnaproducts. Don helped engineers design applications using magnets for over 45 years. His travel took him worldwide, and he always felt fortunate to have friends in many countries.

On August 27, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart, Don married Joyce Dommer who survives along with their four children: Brian (Amy) Coleman of Broomfield, CO, Julie (Neil) Woodings of Satellite Beach, FL, Jayne (Ben) Gardner of Grant-Valkaria, FL and Brenda (Cathy Cushway) Coleman of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren: Luke, Emily (Kim), Aaron (Mallory), and Noah Coleman, Corey, Daniel, and Sarah Gardner; four great-grandchildren: Sophia, Case, Nolan, and Nora; brother, Robert (Linda) Coleman of Hobert; sister, Pat Bilyak of Hobart; and several, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother, Steven.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Wednesday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington, Valparaiso at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI, Heritage Lutheran Church, or the VFW Post 2511 of Porter.