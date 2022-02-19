Aug. 27, 1931 - Jan. 31, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Donald Ray Walsh, aged 90, passed away in Chesterton, IN on January 31, 2022, after succumbing to complications of vascular dementia. Donald was born on August 27, 1931 in Brownsville, Fayette County, PA to Harry C. Walsh and Jennie (Walker) Walsh.

Donald graduated from Lemoyne High School in 1949. He then entered the United States Air Force. During his time in the military, he served in Wyoming, Greenland, Labrador, and Iceland. He came to Indiana after accepting a position at Midwest Steel, where he worked for 36 years. Donald most enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones. He liked traveling to National Parks and visiting historical military sites. Donald was an avid coin collector and liked reading and playing solitaire in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and his son, Gary. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Mick) Gemaehlich; grandsons: Jordan (Sara) Pulido, Caden Gemaehlich; great grandchildren: Ashton and Angeleah Pulido, all of Valparaiso, IN. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Doris Swearingen of Camp Hill, PA; many well-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and close friends. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.

A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.