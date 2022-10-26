Donald Samuelson

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy Samuelson; son, Michael (Kate) Wehner; brother, Thomas Samuelson; sister, Joni (Lynn) Hazzard-Maxwell; sister-in-laws: Jody Zelencik, Belinda Petroskey, Chris Cole, Magi Wehner and Laurie (John) Wehner-Evans; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Theresa Hazzard; and nephew, Michael Samuelson.

Don graduated from Portage High School and attended Ivy Tech. He worked as a professional truck driver for 46 years. His impressive career included being just a few miles short of four-million mile award without an incident. Don was dedicated to his union and enjoyed sharing coffee with his co-workers. He was an avid motor cross racer in his youth and an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed yard work and woodworking. Don enjoyed talking with people and was a friend to everyone he met. He took exceptional care of his dad during his later years. One of his greatest pleasures in life was his wife Nancy's cooking.