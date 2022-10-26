 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Samuelson

March 8, 1959 - Oct. 23, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Donald Samuelson, age 63, a lifelong resident of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born on March 8, 1959 in Gary, IN to Richard and Sharon (Zurrow) Samuelson.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy Samuelson; son, Michael (Kate) Wehner; brother, Thomas Samuelson; sister, Joni (Lynn) Hazzard-Maxwell; sister-in-laws: Jody Zelencik, Belinda Petroskey, Chris Cole, Magi Wehner and Laurie (John) Wehner-Evans; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Theresa Hazzard; and nephew, Michael Samuelson.

Don graduated from Portage High School and attended Ivy Tech. He worked as a professional truck driver for 46 years. His impressive career included being just a few miles short of four-million mile award without an incident. Don was dedicated to his union and enjoyed sharing coffee with his co-workers. He was an avid motor cross racer in his youth and an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed yard work and woodworking. Don enjoyed talking with people and was a friend to everyone he met. He took exceptional care of his dad during his later years. One of his greatest pleasures in life was his wife Nancy's cooking.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL,6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with Steve Massow officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com

