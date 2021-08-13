HAMMOND, IN — Donald "Sarge" Scott, TSgt USAF, passed away at his home on Friday, August 6, 2021. Sarge was a decorated veteran who served in the Korean War during his 21 year military career. Sarge is survived by four children, Mark (Joyce) Scott, Vicki (Tomas) Scott- Sach, Greg Scott, Jill (Will) Singleton; seven grandchildren, Julie White, Rachel (Tim) Wajvoda, Brittany (Julian) Guerrero, Becca (Andrew) Snell, Elizabeth Singleton, Evan Scott and Emily Scott; six great grandchildren, Owen Wajvoda, Ollie and Sullivan Snell, Benjamin and Oliver Guerrero, Lyla Scott. Five nieces and nephews: Diane Collins, Billy Clydesdale, Susan Kirsch, David Scott and John Scott. Sarge was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen (Beverage) Scott, brothers Robert and John Scott, sister Mary Clydesdale and former spouse Betty Jean Cline Scott.

Donald Scott was born on May 31, 1928, in LaSalle, Illinois to Robert and Helen (Beverage) Scott who immigrated from Scotland in 1926. At 17 years of age, Donald started his military service in the Navy (1946-1947), then Army (1948-1952), and lastly the Air Force (1952-1967). He retired as technical sergeant from USAF after 15 years. He went on to teach R.O.T.C. for 10 yrs. at Highland High School where he was loved by faculty and students who nicknamed him "Sarge". Donald then served as security officer at Inland Steel Company retiring in 1985. Sarge was a kind, funny, generous, and health-conscious man who swam 2 miles every single day at Omni 41 from age 51 thru 68. Often, he would bike the 7 miles each way! He was an animal lover who brought home injured/lost animals of all sorts. To his children he was a man of few words who never judged but lived by example; to his grandchildren he was affectionately known as "Poppy" and loved to make them laugh with his many tricks and imitations.