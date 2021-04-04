FORT WAYNE / WHITING - Donald Savage, 64 of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Whiting, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Beloved son of the late Richard and Theresa "Tillie" (nee Smolen) Savage; loving brother of Beverly (late Dennis) Cole, Darlene (late George) Nejak, Richard (Denise) Savage, Tyrone Savage; cherished uncle of Christy (Rudy) Trevino, Nicole (Chris) Hutter, Rick (fiancee Gina) Savage, Jenni (Blake) Dietlin, Jeff Cole, Danielle (Kurtis) Feil, Daniel (Radha) Nejak, Chelsi Savage; great nieces and nephew, aunts and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; private entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limit of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Donald Savage was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of George Washington High School, Chicago, Class of 1974, He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union, BR. 79. He enjoyed music, telling silly jokes and reading his bible. Devoted to his family, Donald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting or to the Whiting Food Pantry would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400