Donald Schultz
Feb. 22, 1951 — Nov. 8, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Donald Schultz, 70, of Valparaiso, died early November 8, 2021 of heart failure. He worked 30 years as a millwright in US Steel Gary Works. He volunteered as the assistant varsity baseball coach at Boone Grove and Crown Point High Schools under head coach Steve Strayer.
His words of warning to his children were "fly right-anything you've ever even thought of doing, I've tried it, and I'll know." Largely, he was right-he always did seem to find out. And he had plenty of stories that made you fairly certain you didn't ever want to try it for yourself, even if they made you laugh until your sides hurt.
He could talk tough, but he was tender, kind, and always generous, especially with his time. He was a kid at heart, and cared deeply about all of the kids who grew up around him. He had a way of knowing when a kid needed a lifeline, and he was a master of striking up just the right conversation. He'd take kids fishing-not just to teach them to fish, but because once you were in the boat, you were a captive for conversation. "Here's the deal," he'd say, "if you're in the boat, you gotta talk." He spent time with you so that you knew you were worth spending time with. He coached baseball for the same reason-he loved the game, but mostly he valued the time he spent with the boys.
Donald Richard Schultz was born in Chicago, IL, on February 22, 1951, to Evelyn Schultz (nee Bermingham) and Raymond Schultz. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carol (nee Kubacke) Schultz; daughter Kristy (Michael) Trapani of New Jersey; son Jonathan (Nikki Wright) of Chesterton; siblings: Beverly Barnett, Joan Fouts and Larry Schultz; three grandchildren: Julian, Ethan and Cora. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Jane Smith, Anna Mae Cayer and Raymond Jr. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys For Tots. www.burnsfuneral.com