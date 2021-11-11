Donald Schultz

His words of warning to his children were "fly right-anything you've ever even thought of doing, I've tried it, and I'll know." Largely, he was right-he always did seem to find out. And he had plenty of stories that made you fairly certain you didn't ever want to try it for yourself, even if they made you laugh until your sides hurt.

He could talk tough, but he was tender, kind, and always generous, especially with his time. He was a kid at heart, and cared deeply about all of the kids who grew up around him. He had a way of knowing when a kid needed a lifeline, and he was a master of striking up just the right conversation. He'd take kids fishing-not just to teach them to fish, but because once you were in the boat, you were a captive for conversation. "Here's the deal," he'd say, "if you're in the boat, you gotta talk." He spent time with you so that you knew you were worth spending time with. He coached baseball for the same reason-he loved the game, but mostly he valued the time he spent with the boys.