TINLEY PARK, IL — Donald Smith, age 91, of Tinley Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn, Donald is survived by his two loving daughters: Laura (Tom) Sensabaugh and Susan (Pete) Bachman. Donald is also survived by three grandchildren: Vanessa (David) Krell, Sean Trevor and Neal Trevor and great-grandchildren, Isabel and Luca Krell.

Visitation for Donald will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 AM to Noon at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, followed by a committal service and entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, Illinois at 12:30 PM.

Mr. Smith was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, he retired from the Missouri Pacific RR as an engineer. He loved to dance, talk politics, and listen to jazz. He was an avid pinochle player, ready to start up a game at a moment's notice. A Celebration of Life for Donald will take place at a later date. Donald was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 802, 5820 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, Indiana 46320. www.schroederlauer.com