Donald Stanley Timm

DYER, IN — Donald Stanley Timm, 87, of Dyer, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 2:00–8:00 p.m. with the eulogy starting at 7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN 46373.

Donald is preceded in death by his loving wife, Annmarie Timm, his parents, his two sisters, a brother and grandson.

Donald is lovingly remembered by his three children, Donald N. Timm (Mary Kay), Mary A. Timm (Sunny) and Cheryl Timm Delaney (Kevin); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donald was born in Chicago, IL, on November 27, 1932, and grew up in the neighborhood of Hegewisch. He was an Army veteran and a retired steel worker.

Donald enjoyed his family and friends, was also a motorcycle enthusiast, collector of Lionel trains and all around handyman.

He will be dearly missed by Family and friends.