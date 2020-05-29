Donald T. Devich
HIGHLAND, IN — Donald T. Devich, 67, of Highland, passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lucy Devich; daughters, Deanna (Patrick) McDonald and Andreyea Stack; grandchildren, Azalya, Kaylee, Aedan and Lucia; brothers, Dave (Lynn) Devich and Doug (Joyce) Devich; mother-in-law, Katherine Summers; sister-in-law, Susan Barker; brothers-in-law, David and Michael Guerrero; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Dorothy Devich.
As per his wishes Don will be cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN.
Don was lead singer and guitarist of the band Rewind. www.fagenmiller.com
