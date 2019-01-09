CROWN POINT, IN - Donald T. 'Grump' Giffin, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 3, 2019. He was born in 1929 on Christmas morning the son of Fred T. and Amy (nee Eaglebarger) Giffin in Hammond, IN. Don married the girl next door Phyllis Ballon, on December 14, 1951, who survives him along with their children Deborah and (Frank) Bruni, Alan and (Sandy) Giffin, Cinde Giffin-Bowman, and Donna and (Beth) Giffin-Bryan. He leaves behind two sisters Ann (Late Earl) Wintermuth and Maebelle (Late Stuart) Riffle; sister-in-law Anita (Charles) Bishop, Marie Ballon and Jonie Rudin . He also leaves behind grandchildren, Robert (Adrian) Bowman, Tracy (Kevin) McKinley Dereck Giffin, Jammie Giffin, Tess Bruni, Sara Bruni, Stacy (Ed) Kitterman, and Adam (Kimberly) Winter; great -grandchildren, Robert, Lily, Ryan, Ava, Tyler, Tiffany, Tyler, Drew, Aiden, Liam, and Addison along with nieces and nephews. He is preceded in Death by his parents and sister Esther (Dale) Goodwine.
Donald joined the army when he was 18 and served in the Honor Guard for the 18th Infantry Regiment 1st Division, he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. While in the Honor Guard he designed a shoulder patch for the Honor Guard. He donated his patch to the 1st Infantry Division Museum in Cantigny, IL. Don enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Illiana Power Squadron serving as Commander from 1987 to 1988. He was a life time member of the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club and LMYA. After retiring from LTV Steel Don and Phyllis enjoyed living on their sailboat 'Sunshine' in the summer and travelling around the country in their RV in the winter. Don was an avid Chicago Blackhawks and Bears fan. His biggest joy was being with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
WHITE FUNEAL HOME in charge of arrangements, for information please call 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.