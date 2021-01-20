 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald T. Westerhoff

Donald T. Westerhoff

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald T. Westerhoff

Donald T. Westerhoff

LANSING — Donald T. Westerhoff, 70, of Lansing, IL, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Loving brother of Terry (Nelly) Westerhoff and Cindy (Jerry) DeYoung. Dear uncle of Todd (Abigail) Westerhoff, Kevin (Jessica) Westerhoff, Eric (Elizabeth) Westerhoff, Michelle (Christopher) Campbell, Jennifer (Aaron) Longale, Lauren (Andrew) Locke and Michael DeYoung; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hazel Westerhoff. Donnie was a client of LARC in Lansing for over 45 years. He was loved and will be missed.

A private family funeral service will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to LARC, 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts