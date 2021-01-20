Donald T. Westerhoff
LANSING — Donald T. Westerhoff, 70, of Lansing, IL, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Loving brother of Terry (Nelly) Westerhoff and Cindy (Jerry) DeYoung. Dear uncle of Todd (Abigail) Westerhoff, Kevin (Jessica) Westerhoff, Eric (Elizabeth) Westerhoff, Michelle (Christopher) Campbell, Jennifer (Aaron) Longale, Lauren (Andrew) Locke and Michael DeYoung; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hazel Westerhoff. Donnie was a client of LARC in Lansing for over 45 years. He was loved and will be missed.
A private family funeral service will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to LARC, 19043 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.