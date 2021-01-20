LANSING — Donald T. Westerhoff, 70, of Lansing, IL, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. Loving brother of Terry (Nelly) Westerhoff and Cindy (Jerry) DeYoung. Dear uncle of Todd (Abigail) Westerhoff, Kevin (Jessica) Westerhoff, Eric (Elizabeth) Westerhoff, Michelle (Christopher) Campbell, Jennifer (Aaron) Longale, Lauren (Andrew) Locke and Michael DeYoung; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hazel Westerhoff. Donnie was a client of LARC in Lansing for over 45 years. He was loved and will be missed.