 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Verne Nelson

  • 0
Donald Verne Nelson

Dec. 26, 1956 - Feb. 5, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - It is with the deepest sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald Verne Nelson, aged 65, of Valparaiso, Indiana on February 5, 2022.

He was born December 26, 1956 and graduated from Portage High School in 1974. Following graduation, he started working for his father's company, Verne I. Nelson & Sons Construction. Eventually, he started his own construction company in 1988 where he continued to work until retiring in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verne I. Nelson.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Nelson; children: Christina and Johnathan Nelson; and grandchildren; brothers: Ronald (Sherrie) and Thomas Nelson; nieces: Lindsey (Brian) Clark and Carissa Nelson; nephews: Derrick, Chad, and Corbin Nelson.

Entombment of Cremains, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts