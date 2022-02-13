Dec. 26, 1956 - Feb. 5, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - It is with the deepest sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald Verne Nelson, aged 65, of Valparaiso, Indiana on February 5, 2022.

He was born December 26, 1956 and graduated from Portage High School in 1974. Following graduation, he started working for his father's company, Verne I. Nelson & Sons Construction. Eventually, he started his own construction company in 1988 where he continued to work until retiring in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verne I. Nelson.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Nelson; children: Christina and Johnathan Nelson; and grandchildren; brothers: Ronald (Sherrie) and Thomas Nelson; nieces: Lindsey (Brian) Clark and Carissa Nelson; nephews: Derrick, Chad, and Corbin Nelson.

Entombment of Cremains, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.