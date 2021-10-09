Donald Ward Minor

Oct. 8, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Donald Ward Minor, age 90 of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Portage, IN. He was born on October 8, 1930 in Sesser, IL to George and Audrey (McBride) Minor.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Anna (Farris) Minor; son, Paul (Dana) Minor; two granddaughters: Lisa (James) Steinhagen, Dalton Minor; grandson, Craig (Dyana) Minor; three great-grandsons: Jimmy Steinhagen, Camden Minor, Jaxon Minor; two great-granddaughters: Ava Minor and Tiffany Steinhagen; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Minor; and two sisters: Norma Jean Murray, Leola Newberg.

Don was a member of Carpenter's Local # 1005. He was a longtime and dedicated member of Southlake Nazarene where he held many positions over the years. Don was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed playing Softball.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. Judy Engel officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial for Don will be held privately at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sesser, IL. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.