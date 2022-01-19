Sep. 22, 1941 - Jan. 14, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Donald Wayne Bethel, age 80 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on September 22, 1941 in Central City, Kentucky to Elmo and Mollie (Vincent) Bethel.

Donald is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Kaiser) Bethel; son, Phillip (Doris Champagne) Bethel; daughter, Donna (Bill) Dixon; step-daughters: Kim (John Kwilasz) Hajtovik, Debbie (Mike) Clem and Julie (Dennis) Christlieb; brothers: Ed (Joann) Bethel and Ed (Angel) Todosijevic; sister, Sheila Shippen; best friend, Eugene (Denise) Calabrese and family and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mollie (Vincent) Bethel and father, Elmo Bethel; son, Jeff Bethel and brother, Ernie Bethel.

Donald was a United States Navy veteran and was on the U.S.S. Amphion AR 13 from 1959-1963. He retired from Waste Management and Disposal Inc. after many years of service. Donald was very proud to be a recipient of a kidney that allowed him more years to be with his family. He enjoyed being on the water with his boat, The CC and Water, especially Lake Michigan and the Gulf of Mexico.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.