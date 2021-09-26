Dec. 8, 1941 - Sept. 9, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald Wayne DeVries, age 79, of Crown Point/Winfield, Indiana passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Don was born December 8, 1941, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Gerrit "Guy" and Ethel (Eenigenburg) DeVries. Don served his country in the US Marine Corps Reserves. Donald was a middle school teacher in Calumet City, IL for several years prior to purchasing and operating Calumet City Schwinn, he then opened and operated Schererville Schwinn. After selling his bicycle shops he opened A-1 Hitch in Merrillville, which he operated with his son Mike until retirement. Donald was a very active member of Church of Four Seasons, UMC in Winfield, Indiana. He was a very competitive individual and loved sports of all kinds.

He is survived by his long-time friend and travel companion, Brenda Arnold; three sons: Bill (Becky) DeVries of Columbus, Ken (Nancy) DeVries of St. John, and Mike (Becky) DeVries of Crown Point; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four brothers and sisters: Bernice Smith of Arkansas, Bob (Jan) DeVries of Michigan, Nancy Visser of Dyer, and Jann (Bob) Zielenga of California; and many nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Carl DeVries.