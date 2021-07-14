Donald "Windy" Joe Deming

Donald was born on February 19, 1943, and was called by God to be with his loving wife Sharon on July 11, 2021. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. His life was long and full, and he will be greatly missed by all. Donald loved the great outdoors and all that came along with it. He was a hunter, fisherman, and camper. Donald retired in 2000 from Inland Steel and was a lifelong union steelworker (USW Local 1010).