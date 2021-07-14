Donald "Windy" Joe Deming
February 19, 1943 — July 11, 2021
Donald was born on February 19, 1943, and was called by God to be with his loving wife Sharon on July 11, 2021. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. His life was long and full, and he will be greatly missed by all. Donald loved the great outdoors and all that came along with it. He was a hunter, fisherman, and camper. Donald retired in 2000 from Inland Steel and was a lifelong union steelworker (USW Local 1010).
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Rose Deming; his daughter and son-in-law Regina (Pat) Eaton; his parents: Owen and Stella Deming; his brothers: Ross "Junior" Deming, Charles Deming, David Deming, and Roger Dale Deming; his three sisters: Evelyn Fry, Juanita Welch, and Jenny Baggott.
He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Bobby) Res; his grandchildren: Crystal, Samantha (Dan), and Jesse; his great-grandchildren: Richard, Savannah, Anna, and Danny; and many nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends.
A gathering to remember Donald will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.