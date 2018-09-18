MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald Yaros, age 85, a life-long resident of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Survived by his sister, Bertha (late Russell) Bearby and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Mary Yaros; three brothers: Mike, Ed, and Harry Yaros; four sisters: Pauline Brackett, Margaret Mackanos, Elizabeth Canale, and Laura Schilling.
Don was a life-long member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Don was a life member and past Commander of American Legion Post 430. He was a life member and past Fire Chief of Independence Hill Fire Department and member of Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association. Don was a retired electrician from the Merchant Mills, U.S. Steel with 30 years of service.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Parastas service at 3:00 p.m., a Legion service at 7:00 p.m., and IVFA service is at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018 DIRECTLY from St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN with Rev. Joseph Hutsko officiating. There will be a gathering at church at 9:00 a.m. until time of service for family and friends. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
