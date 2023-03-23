Dec. 10, 1934 - March 16, 2023
ANDERSON, SC - Donald "Zeke" Andrews, 88, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Zeke is survived by his wife Nancy; and his children: Michelle (Duane) Hiner; Lisa (Steve) Wearden; his sister Mary Jo Baker; and grandchildren: Jeffrey, Sydney, Emily, Katie and Courtney. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; mother, Mary; and brother Tom.
There will be a private service on April 14, 2023, at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com