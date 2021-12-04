Donalda Louise Harvey

May 18, 1931 - Nov. 4, 2021

In the morning hours of November 4, 2021, Donalda Louise (MacDonald) Harvey passed away peacefully at home. She was 90. Donnie grew up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with her parents: Fredrick Eoin and Nina (Ballard) MacDonald. Some of her fondest memories growing up were watching the rodeos, spending summers with her cousins on their farm, sketching nature, skiing and ice skating.

She graduated in 1954 from Royal Victoria School of Nursing in Montreal, where she met her husband, David. Donnie worked as his nurse in his orthopedic practice until she retired. They were married for 59 happy years. She traveled extensively in her lifetime. Most people did not know she was an instrument-rated pilot. Donnie was a master gardener and had a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors. She was a wonderful storyteller and loved to share creative stories to the delight of all her grandchildren.