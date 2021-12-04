Donalda Louise Harvey

May 18, 1931 - Nov. 4, 2021
In the morning hours of November 4, 2021, Donalda Louise (MacDonald) Harvey passed away peacefully at home. She was 90. Donnie grew up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with her parents: Fredrick Eoin and Nina (Ballard) MacDonald. Some of her fondest memories growing up were watching the rodeos, spending summers with her cousins on their farm, sketching nature, skiing and ice skating.
She graduated in 1954 from Royal Victoria School of Nursing in Montreal, where she met her husband, David. Donnie worked as his nurse in his orthopedic practice until she retired. They were married for 59 happy years. She traveled extensively in her lifetime. Most people did not know she was an instrument-rated pilot. Donnie was a master gardener and had a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors. She was a wonderful storyteller and loved to share creative stories to the delight of all her grandchildren.
Donnie was very active in her community. She joined Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) in 1977. She served as president from 1991 to 1992, and held many other offices over the years. She served tirelessly at the St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen for over a decade. Donnie had a wry wit and a great sense of humor. She was a humble person and delighted in caring for all those around her. She will be deeply missed by her many dear friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David and her daughter, Susan (Harvey) Robinson.
She is lovingly remembered by her sons: Daniel (Sandra) Harvey of Munster, IN and Dr. Peter (Angela) Harvey of Newnan, GA; son in-law, Jeff Robinson of Brookston, IN; five grandchildren: Sara, Andrew and Alex Harvey of Munster, IN; Jesse (Ashley) Robinson and Katie (Erik) Snowberger of Brookston, IN; four great-grandchildren: David and Jonathan Snowberger and Liam and Wyatt Robinson; brother-in-law, Donald (Joyce) Harvey of Carlsbad, CA; and their children: David (Gwen) Harvey, Anne (Bill) Prestridge, Jon (Kitty) Harvey and Steve (Diane) Harvey and many great nieces and nephews from California.
Memorial services will be held on December 11, 2021 at Burns-Kish Funeral Home at 8415 Calumet Avenue in Munster, IN from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772-9982 in memory of Donnie Harvey, Chapter CE, IN; or in her name to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.