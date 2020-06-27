Doniel Marie Rettig

Doniel Marie Rettig

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Doniel Marie Rettig, age 43, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Doniel is survived by two brothers: Ryan Rettig and Donald Rettig (Katie Vindel-Miller); four sisters: Kristin MacPherson, Cathy Rettig-Dodd, Dana Rettig and Shanna Terek; parents: Donald R. Rettig and Yvonne (Larry) Daniel; and step-mother: Patricia Crouch. She was preceded in death by her brother: Matthew Rettig.

Doniel was a Registered Nurse for more than eighteen years. She was an Army Veteran and enjoyed traveling the world.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMAION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jay Callaway officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

To view and/or sign Doniel's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts