MUNSTER - Donna A. Huck (nee Hurst) 93 of Munster, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 11, 2023. She was born June 12, 1929 in Munising, MI to the late Donald and Anne Hurst.

She was preceded in death by husband of 32 years, Elwin Huck. She is survived by daughter: Patti Huck; son: James (late Linda) Huck; granddaughter: Jamie Huck; great-granddaughter: Mackenzie Huck; and brother: Keith (Kathy) Hurst. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, enjoyed traveling, baking & gardening.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday February 23, 2023 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN will a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Donna will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.