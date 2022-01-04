Jan. 10, 1937 - Dec. 27, 2021
LAPORTE - Donna Ann Serna, 84, of Laporte, Indiana, passed away December 27, 2021, at her home. Donna was born on January 10, 1937, in Aurora, Illinois to Harold and Helen (Arend) Schanen who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Carlos John Serna (Sandra).
On September 21, 1957, Donna married Carlos Serna, MD, in Evergreen Park, Illinois. They were married 64 years.
Donna leaves behind her husband, Carlos; daughters: Mary (Peter) Milbrath, of Munster, IN, Adrienne (Jeff) Kalman of San Diego, CA; son, Stephen Serna, of LaPorte; grandchildren: Ben, Carl, Kristen, Stephanie, Carly, Matthew, Garrison, Miranda and Griffin; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Tristan, Ben and Rudy; sisters: Dianne Smithburg and Therese Beach.
Donna was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. Peter Church where she sang in the choir. She served as past president of Questers of Laporte, was a member of the Poetry Club, Investment Club, Tri Kappa and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was proud to help start a Montessori School House in the late 1960's in Hammond, Indiana.
She graduated in the class of 1955 from East High in Aurora, Illinois and from Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's in Chicago as an x-ray technician.
Donna Loved her family unconditionally. She loved all her pets and especially her garden.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Holy Catholic Parish, Saint Peter Church 1101 Michigan Ave, LaPorte, IN.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, LaPorte, IN.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.