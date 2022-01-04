Jan. 10, 1937 - Dec. 27, 2021

LAPORTE - Donna Ann Serna, 84, of Laporte, Indiana, passed away December 27, 2021, at her home. Donna was born on January 10, 1937, in Aurora, Illinois to Harold and Helen (Arend) Schanen who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Carlos John Serna (Sandra).

On September 21, 1957, Donna married Carlos Serna, MD, in Evergreen Park, Illinois. They were married 64 years.

Donna leaves behind her husband, Carlos; daughters: Mary (Peter) Milbrath, of Munster, IN, Adrienne (Jeff) Kalman of San Diego, CA; son, Stephen Serna, of LaPorte; grandchildren: Ben, Carl, Kristen, Stephanie, Carly, Matthew, Garrison, Miranda and Griffin; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Tristan, Ben and Rudy; sisters: Dianne Smithburg and Therese Beach.

Donna was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. Peter Church where she sang in the choir. She served as past president of Questers of Laporte, was a member of the Poetry Club, Investment Club, Tri Kappa and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was proud to help start a Montessori School House in the late 1960's in Hammond, Indiana.