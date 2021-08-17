FAIRVIEW, TN - Donna Bellamy (nee Lowe), age 85, of Fairview, TN, formerly of St. John, passed away August 13, 2021.
She is survived by two children: Kerry (Greg) Jasek and Kevin (Jeff Casey) Bellamy; two grandchildren: Ben and Sam, and her sister Joy Anderson; Mrs. Bellamy was preceded in death by her husband George Bellamy of 60 years; her parents Lloyd and Ruth Lowe; and brother Robert.
She will be cremated and laid to rest in CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS.
