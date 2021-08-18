Donna Charrisse Harris Lige

FISHERS, IN — Donna Charrisse Harris Lige was the daughter of Jacob and Johnnie Mae Harris. She was born on January 31, 1951 in East Chicago, Indiana. She attended the East Chicago Roosevelt, and a graduate of the class of 1969. She was a former employee of Inland Steel, City of Gary, Majestic Star Casino and HCCVB Senior Helpers.

Donna is preceded in death by both parents, husband Levie Lige, brother Eric Harris and brother-in-law Tony Wilson. She leaves to cherish her memory loving and devoted children: William (Tamika) Knox of Fishers, IN; daughter Rachelle Knox of Atlanta, GA; Special children Jerett (Taria) Knox, Lance (Kim), Kedrick, and Tracey Lige; Loving and caring sisters: ValJean (Willie) Collins and Lisa Wilson; grandchildren who were the Love of her Life Lachelle, William and Alexander Knox; sister-in-law Theresa Harris, Uncle Edward (Norma) Harris and Aunt Annette (John) Jolly, a host of family and friends.

All services will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church, 1545 Waite St. Gary, IN 46404. Visitation Friday, August 20, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00pm family hours 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Curtis Lee, Officiating. Rev. Royce F. Thompson, Pastor. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.