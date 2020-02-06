CROWN POINT, IN - Donna DeLor (nee Daugherty) 88, of Crown Point, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born in Gary on December 4, 1931. Daughter of Leslie and Gertrude Daugherty. Survived by husband of 66 years, Donald DeLor; five children: Greg (Pam) DeLor, Dan (Tammy) DeLor, David DeLor, Rick DeLor, Nancy (Randy) Ochsner; four grandchildren: Dirk (Lisa) DeLor, Joshua White, Blake Stevens, Amanda (Michael) Mortimore; two great-grandchildren: Delphine DeLor and Adelyn "Addy" Mortimore; sisters: Phyllis "Cork" (Cy) Muraida, Laraine "Cook" (John "Butch") Galka; numerous nephews and nieces; long time friends, Olga Cunningham and Beth DeLaughter.