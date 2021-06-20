Donna E. Acosta

CROWN POINT, IN - Donna Earlene Skelton-Acosta, 60, of Crown Point, IN passed away at 4:48 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at home. She was born on January 7, 1961 in South Bend, IN to the late Robert and Elda Mary (Motts) Skelton.

Donna was a long-time resident of South Bend, IN. She graduated from South Bend Riley High School in 1979 and married her late husband, Patrick Acosta in July 1985. She raised her daughter and son, and then granddaughter Alexandra in South Bend. In 2011 Donna and Alexandra moved to Crown Point with her partner, Kevin. Donna was a green thumb, always planting, gardening, and pulling weeds. She loved to paint and decorate bedrooms, buy candles from Bath & Body Works, and travel. Donna would always say her "happy place" was in a beach chair listening to her iPod. While living in Crown Point, she worked at Old Time Pottery and then loved working at Northern Tool + Equipment.