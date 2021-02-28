CROWN POINT, IN - Donna F. Sanders, age 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 22, 2021. She is survived by her children: Michael D. (Shari) Sanders of South Bend, IN, Sandra K. (Gene) Donato of Tampa, FL., Mark S. (Diane) Sanders of Valparaiso, IN and Susan J. (Ted) Greer of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Cory (Michelle) Sanders, Jennifer (Jason Puskarick) Sanders, Eric (Alicia) Sanders, Aaron Greer and Sara Greer; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was preceded in passing by her husband, Michael Sanders; her parents: William and Katherine Dillner and her brothers and sisters.
Donna was a past member of the Women's Auxiliary of Hammond Local 556 Fire Department.
Due to COVID-19 all services for Donna will be Private.
