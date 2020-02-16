VALPARAISO, IN - Donna Guydan, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago of cancer. She was born October 5, 1949 in McKeesport, PA to Robert and Dorothy (Wegert) Swallop. Donna was a smart and driven woman, who acquired a B.S. in Mathematics, MBA, CPA, J.D., and LLM in Taxation. She made her career as a Lecturer at Valparaiso University for 32 years. Donna enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, traveling, fine dining, and spending time with her granddaughter. She will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, strong, and talented woman. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
On May 12, 1973 in Pennsylvania, she married John Guydan, who survives, along with their daughters: Jaimie (Brandon) Higgs of Gaithersburg, MD, Bethany (Ryan) Littrell of Indianapolis, IN; and granddaughter, Tenley Higgs. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Ronnie Ondayko in 1975.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.