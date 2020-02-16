VALPARAISO, IN - Donna Guydan, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago of cancer. She was born October 5, 1949 in McKeesport, PA to Robert and Dorothy (Wegert) Swallop. Donna was a smart and driven woman, who acquired a B.S. in Mathematics, MBA, CPA, J.D., and LLM in Taxation. She made her career as a Lecturer at Valparaiso University for 32 years. Donna enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, traveling, fine dining, and spending time with her granddaughter. She will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, strong, and talented woman. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.