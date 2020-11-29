LOWELL, IN - Donna Heath, 82, of Lowell, IN passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby; children: Rebecca (James Wm) Flack, William Heath, Jennifer Heath, Debra Schweitzer; grandchildren: Brandi (Jay Fisher) Flack, Erin I. (Jimmy L.) Hayes, James R. Flack, Luke WA. Flack, Bobby (Kayla Bulanda) Heath, Jacob, Sidney and Gram Shreve, Alison, Anastasia, Victor and Michel Schweitzer; great grandchildren: Madison L. Fisher, Zea M. Flack, Jimmy Wm., Jacob L., Cody J. and Brody C. Hayes, Bella M. Flack, Tyler F. Steffy, Adam, Matthew and Lyla Heath, Owen and Luna Shreve, Ariel Titara; sister, Sharon Frasure. Preceded in death by her son, Robert Ray Heath; parents, David and Cora Hanlon.

Donna was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lowell. Private Burial will take place in Calumet Park Cemetery with a Memorial Service for Donna at a later date. SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com