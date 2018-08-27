Donna J. Burton

EDINA, MN - Donna Jean (Young) Burton, 83, of Edina, MN, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on August 19, 2018. Preceded in death by Charles Young, Sr. (Father), and Mabel Goins Jenkins Young (Mother). Survived by husband, Charles W. Burton; daughters, Courtney A. Burton and Carole A. Burton; granddaughter Johnette Gore; great-granddaughter LaKarra Hendricks, and great-great-grandson Jayden Hall.
Donna graduated from Central State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and from Valparaiso University with a master's degree in education concentrating on African American history. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a lifetime member of the NAACP.
She was a compassionate teacher and mentor who with a sharp wit, always willing to share sage, practical wisdom to help all she encountered live their best lives.
This incredible woman will be missed, and we know deep in our hearts she will be standing by us joyfully offering her wisdom and advice as she has always done. Mass of Christian burial will be held September 6th at Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville MN. Visitation starts at 9 am Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Donna's memory to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.