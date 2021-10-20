Donna J. Marulic
Sept. 18, 1934 — Oct. 17, 2021
HOBART, IN — Donna J. Marulic, age 87, of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Donna is survived by her two daughters: Denise (Bill) Dorulla and Carol Marulic; four grandchildren: Michael (Leslie) Dorulla, Erika (Ryan) Lain, Caitlin and Morgan Stumpf; two great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Jacqueline) Mastey; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; her parents; her brother, Michael Mastey; and her nephew, David Mastey.
Donna was born in East Chicago, IN to the late Bernard and Mary Mastey. She moved to Cumming, GA with her husband, Walt, in 1980 and retired from Medi-Plast International in Alpharetta, GA after 15 years of service. Donna returned to Indiana in 2002 after her husband's death. She was so happy to renew old friendships and living in Hobart, she met many new friends and neighbors. Donna enjoyed reading, playing bridge, playing MahJongg, going to the movies and gardening. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayers Service at 7:30 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Visit Donna's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500
.