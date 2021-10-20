Donna J. Marulic

Donna was born in East Chicago, IN to the late Bernard and Mary Mastey. She moved to Cumming, GA with her husband, Walt, in 1980 and retired from Medi-Plast International in Alpharetta, GA after 15 years of service. Donna returned to Indiana in 2002 after her husband's death. She was so happy to renew old friendships and living in Hobart, she met many new friends and neighbors. Donna enjoyed reading, playing bridge, playing MahJongg, going to the movies and gardening. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso.