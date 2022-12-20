 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna J. Novak

Donna J. Novak

CRETE, IL—Donna J. Novak age 65 of Crete, Illinois passed away on December 15, 2022. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Carly (Zachariah) Terry and Paul Novak. Cherished granddaughter, Brynn to be expected in 2023. Devoted sister of the late Deborah Hrascinski and the late Daryl Siegele. Fond aunt to Krystle. She was loved by numerous friends and colleagues and a dedicated nurse to serving others for over 40 years.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Entombment Private.

Arrangements entrusted to the CRETE FUNERAL HOME, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com

