HOBART, IN - Donna J. Potchen age 62 of Hobart, passed away November 30, 2018. She is survived by her husband Richard; three sons Daniel (Laura) Potchen, Jason (Mary) Potchen, Kevin (Sara) Potchen; eight grandchildren: Zak, Greg, Chase, Emma, Calab, Christian, Taryn, Leo; one brother Wayne (Jeanine) Canaday, one sister Judy (Alan) Anderson, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ruth Canaday, one brother, Gary Canaday, parents-in-law Joseph and Kathleen Potchen
Memorial service will be held Saturday December 8, 2018 3:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U.S. Rt. 30) Crown Point, IN, Ed Cunningham officiating. Private burial. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday afternoon from 12:00 noon until 3:00 PM (time of services) at the funeral home.