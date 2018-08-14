MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donna Jean Dore (nee Cook), age 68 of Merrillville, passed away on August 12, 2018. Donna was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1968. She was a retired accountant for Jupiter Aluminum, Inc. in Hammond after 25 years of service. Donna was a past President and life member of VFW Merrillville Post No. 1563. She dedicated her entire life to helping others.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Cook and Joan Pasa. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Anthony) King of TN; three grandchildren: Destiny, Damien, and Rayne; sister, Linda (Gene) Bonta of Valparaiso; brother, Don (Cathie) Cook of Valparaiso; several nieces and nephews; significant other, Duane Elzinga of Merrillville.
Friends may visit with Donna's family on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY will precede the visitation. VFW service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The VFW, 6880 Hendricks St., Merrillville, IN, 46410. www.burnsfuneral.com