VALPARAISO, IN — Donna Jean Langley, 82, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born February 4, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Roy J. and Mildred (Keegan) Patrick. Donna made her career as a self-employed Nanny and Babysitter out of her home for many years. She was part of the Bouncing Bunny's Bunco Club, and enjoyed crocheting, and playing bingo and poker with her girlfriends. Donna loved her family above all else, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and always looked forward to family reunions. She will be dearly missed.