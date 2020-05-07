Donna Jean Langley
VALPARAISO, IN — Donna Jean Langley, 82, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born February 4, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Roy J. and Mildred (Keegan) Patrick. Donna made her career as a self-employed Nanny and Babysitter out of her home for many years. She was part of the Bouncing Bunny's Bunco Club, and enjoyed crocheting, and playing bingo and poker with her girlfriends. Donna loved her family above all else, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and always looked forward to family reunions. She will be dearly missed.
On April 23, 1960, she married Ronald Langley, who preceded her in death in 1984. She is survived by their children: Loretta (Daniel) McNeil of Valparaiso, Ronald (Colleen) Langley Jr. of Springhill, FL, Scott Langley of Crown Point and Barry (Patricia) Langley of Valparaiso; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings: Lila (Jerry) Black and Delbert Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Roy, Jim and Raymond Patrick; and special companion, Steve Potis.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
