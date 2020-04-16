× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donna Joy Paarlberg

VALPARAISO, IN -

Donna Joy Paarlberg, age 82, of Valparaiso, passed onto her eternal home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, CDC guidelines and health of our community, arrangements for Private Services with immediate family only, have been entrusted to MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso, IN. Donna will be laid to rest at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Donna was born in South Holland, IL on June 19, 1937 to Reinder and Myra (Ravesloot) VanderWall. Donna graduated from Thornton High School in 1955. Donna was a homemaker and along with her sister-in-law, Judy, kept the books for Paarlberg Brothers Farm of LaCrosse, IN.

Donna married the love of her life, Conrad James Paarlberg, on her golden birthday, June 19, 1956. Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Conrad James Paarlberg; brother: Dean (Beverly) VanderWall; children: Marianne (Scott) Rice, Susan (Mark) Stull, and James (Amy) Paarlberg; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with several more on the way. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Reinder and Myra VanderWall, and grandson, Michael Scott Rice.