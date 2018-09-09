VALPARAISO, IN - Donna K. Atherton, 70, of Valparaiso, passed away September 1, 2018 at VNA Hospice.
She is survived by her husband Terry L. Atherton; three sons, Larry (Chasity) Colestock of Ft. Wayne, IN, Robert W. Colestock of Mt. Pleasant, SC, James (Jennifer) Colestock of Wheat Ridge, CO; two step-children, Adam (Laura) Atherton and Rebecca (Atherton) Petrie both of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Jan Mock of Aurora, CO; brother, Kenneth (Camille) Dickens of Bend, OR; eight grandchildren.
Donna was raised in Colorado, attended Ft. Lewis College, and was an accomplished musician, playing both violin and piano. She was formerly employed by City Utilities of Ft. Wayne as Director of Operations, and Midland, Inc. as Director of import and export operations. She was recognized for her service to the Ft. Wayne Chamber of Commerce as President of the World Trade Association of NE Indiana and was named as one of the influential women of achievement in Ft. Wayne. After moving to Valparaiso, she was deeply involved with the operations of the non-profit Shorewood Forest Utilities as a volunteer Assistant Treasurer.
Donna enjoyed music and spending time with her husband, family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.