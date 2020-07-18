Donna Kay Puckett (nee Haskell)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Donna Kay (nee Haskell) Puckett, age 67, of Hobart, passed away July 16, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1952. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Donna was preceded in death by her parents-Donald and Helen (nee Delpozo); father-in-law James Puckett; sister-in-law Linda Hicks.

Donna is survived by her husband of 48 years Robert L. "Bubba" Puckett; sisters Kathy (Rob) Gerlach, Renee (Randy) Wilson; brother Jay Haskell; mother-in-law Gunda Puckett; brother in-law-Charles (Monita) Puckett; sister-in-law Rose Ann (Bud) Osborne; nieces Shelle (Ray) Clark, Danie (Billy) Stewart, Rikki (John) Guthrie, Becky (Dan) Rosenbaum, Amy (Mike) Stalbaum, Josie (Chris) Chambers, Kathy (Kurt) Negele, Jaime (Jon) Burchuk; nephews Joe (April) Hicks, Phil Gerlack, Vince (Sonjo) Puckett;

Visitation for Donna will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Cremation to follow. Due to Covid-19, masks are encouraged. Please make arrangements to bring your own mask. www.burnsfuneral.com.