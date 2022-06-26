WHEATFIELD - Donna Lou Biller, age 78, of Wheatfield passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1943 in Hammond, the daughter of Martin and Agnes (McCauley) Mattingly.

Friends and family may visit at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass for Donna will be held at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church on Monday at 10:30 A.M. with Father Michael McKinney officiating. Interment will be held at Memory Lane Memorial Park in Schererville. Memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to Carmelite Monastery or Poor Hand Maids of Jesus Christ in Donaldson, IN.