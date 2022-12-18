May 23, 1933 - Dec. 1, 2022

HAMMOND, IL - Donna Louise (Roberts) DeYoung entered eternal life on December 1, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Dyer. She was 89 years old. She was born May 23, 1933, in Frankfort, IN where she lived with her grandparents until the age of 13 when she moved to Hammond, IN.

Donna graduated from Hammond High School in 1951 where she participated in many high school activities. Her most talked about was being a drum major for the high school band and attending Hoosier Girls State. She also spent her free time at the roller rink as a competitive dance roller-skater. After high school, Donna attended the American Institute of Banking and worked as a teller for Hoosier State Bank. She married Oakley DeYoung in 1955 and together raised two children, Lee Ann, and Michael. Donna was a stay-at-home mom supporting the family's activities before returning to work as Hyde Park United Methodist Church's Secretary and later as their Treasurer. Donna and Oakley's loving marriage lasted 58 years until Oakley's death in 2014.

Donna was a life-long member of the Girl Scouts, the American Legion Auxiliary 1st District, Unit 16, and the 8 et 40 Terre de Dunes Salon. She held many positions for the Girl Scouts and the Auxiliary including Unit and 1st District President. Her work continued as she aged by providing the Indiana Veterans Home and Haven House with hand knitted scarves, care packages and cards to Veterans for their birthday and holidays.

Donna was such a kind and loving woman, who put her own needs aside to help others. She leaves behind her two children: Lee Ann (Robert) Slowik and Michael (Kirstin) DeYoung. She also leaves three grandchildren: Jessica, Katelyn, and John Slowik. In addition, she leaves behind many special grand fur babies.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Indiana Veterans Home, Haven House, or a charity of your choice in her name. www.kishfuneralhome.net