March 5, 1949 - Oct. 2, 2022

ROCKVILLE, IN - Donna Lynn Dixon (nee Lafferty), 73 of Rockville,IN. passed away on October, 2,2022.

Donna is the youngest daughter born to Jennie and Herbert Lafferty on March 5, 1949.

Donna was a 1967 Graduate of River Forrest High School. Her passion was always music. She began singing in the choir as a young girl, and formed her own band while in High School. She loved to sing, and was quite good at it . Another love of Donna's was her love for NASCAR Racing and attending races with family and friends.

Donna is survived by her Children: Jennifer Reed (Terry) of Punta Gorda, FL, J.C. Samuels Jr. (Gloria) of Cedar Lake, IN, Christopher Lafferty of Hobart, IN, and Kenneth Fausel of Chicago, IL.

Donna is preceded in death by her Parents: Herbert and Jennie Lafferty; Her Son, Gregory Samuels; and her Grandson Michael Allen Fisher.

She leaves behind three Sisters: Leah Yarsh, Dixie Christensen ( Dennis), Linda Gulley; and one Brother, Herbert Lafferty Jr.; 15 Grandchildren; and eight Great-Grandchildren; Many Nieces and Nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dixie Davies Hunt for your genuine friendship and kindness. Donna will be deeply missed and always loved by many.